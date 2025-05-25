Oba Femi Reveals Which NXT Stars Stand Out To Him Right Now

Oba Femi has been impressed by a number of WWE NXT stars, as he noted in a recent interview. Femi spoke with Jimmy Varsallone for a new interview promoting tonight’s NXT Battleground and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On which talent in NXT stand out to him: “Close proximity, I would say Dion Lennox from Dark State, as far as prospects are concerned, he’s definitely up there. Je’Von Evans is a constantly growing, constantly evolving talent that’s just going to get better with the years. He’s only 21 now, and God knows what he’s going to be when he’s 25, 26, 27 so there’s that.”

On Tavion Heights: “I think, in due time, Tavion Heights will also be in that conversation as well, building some momentum, getting some steam because Tavon Heights is good. He went to Japan and competed in NOAH. He’s done some really good things in his professional wrestling career, so I think he’s right at the cusp of breaking the glass ceiling and starting to find his groove.”