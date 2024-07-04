– During a recent interview with The A Show on RNC Radio, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi discussed his goal of wanting to eclipse Wes Lee’s run as NXT North American Champion. He stated on the topic (via Fightful):

“I want to first of all overshadow Wes Lee’s run because realistically, that’s really what I want to do. I want to change the history books because when you mention the greatest North American Champion of all time, most people say Wes Lee. I’m trying to change that, I need to change that. Then we can talk about, if Trick still has the NXT Title at that point, then we can have a conversation about it. But until then, let’s eclipse Wes Lee.”

Femi defends his NXT North American Title this weekend against former champion Wes Lee at WWE NXT Heatwave. The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 7 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.