Oba Femi Plans To Win a Future Royal Rumble Match

Oba Femi knows he will be in the the Royal Rumble at some point, and he feels confident about his chances. Femi appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and during the conversation he talked about being part of the yearly over-the-top battle royale. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the Royal Rumble: “Royal Rumble would be a good one [to be a part of]. As we already know, the Ruler is very good at multi-man matches, so the Royal Rumble is the perfect scenario for the Ruler to come in, throw 29 other bums out of the ring, and win the damn thing.”

On not planning to sprint down to the ring: “There’s no point keeping the pace. If the other 29 guys are not keeping the pace, there’s no reason for me to sprint. But here’s the thing, my sprint and their sprint is different. My pace and their pace is also different. My five is better than their five, so I’m still throwing out all 29 men and winning the damn thing.”