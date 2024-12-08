Oba Femi Replaces Eddy Thorpe, Wins Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline

Eddy Thorpe was removed from the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline and Oba Femi reaped the benefits to win the match. Femi was a last-minute replacement for Thorpe, who was attacked backstage on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. He came out fifth in the match and quickly scored his first point. As time ran out on the clock, he pinned Wes Lee and Nathan Frazier at the same time to get two points, making him the winner. Femi will now face the winner of Ridge Holland vs. Trick Williams for the NXT title at New Year’s Evil. The point breakdown is as follows:

Oba Femi – 3

Ethan Page – 2

Je’Von Evans – 2

Wes Lee – 1

Nathan Frazier – 1

