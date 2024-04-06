Oba Femi Retains NA Title at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

– So close and yet still so far. Dijak could not fulfill his destiny and claim the NXT North American Championship at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. Oba Femi put his title on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Dijak and Josh Briggs. Dijak came very close after hitting Briggs with a Feast Your Eyes.

However, Oba Femi broke up the pinfall cover, Power Bombing Dijak right on top of Briggs before getting the victory after pinning the prone Briggs. The champ has now held the title for 88 days after winning the belt from Dragon Lee on NXT TV earlier in January.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 is being held today at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s being broadcast live on Peacock. You can check out 411’s live coverage HERE. Some highlights from the North American Title bout are available below: