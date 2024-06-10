wrestling / News

Oba Femi Retains North American Title In Triple Threat At NXT Battleground

June 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Oba Femi NXT Battleground Image Credit: WWE

Despite Gallus and Wes Lee’s best efforts, Oba Femi is still your NXT North American Champion following his match at NXT Battleground. Femi defeated Lee and Joe Coffey to retain his title at Sunday’s PPV, surviving interference by Gallus and pinning Coffey with a pop up powerbomb for the pinfall win.

Femi’s North American Title reign is up to 153 days. He won the title from Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline in December.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage of NXT Battleground is here.

