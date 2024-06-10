wrestling / News
Oba Femi Retains North American Title In Triple Threat At NXT Battleground
Despite Gallus and Wes Lee’s best efforts, Oba Femi is still your NXT North American Champion following his match at NXT Battleground. Femi defeated Lee and Joe Coffey to retain his title at Sunday’s PPV, surviving interference by Gallus and pinning Coffey with a pop up powerbomb for the pinfall win.
Femi’s North American Title reign is up to 153 days. He won the title from Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline in December.
You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage of NXT Battleground is here.
Where he belongs.
Welcome back to the PLE stage, @WesLee_WWE 🙌#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/McC8f8Nli6
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
💪💪💪@Obaofwwe is INSANE!#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/pp2YOJQN7V
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
😱😱😱@Obaofwwe nearly threw @WesLee_WWE out of the @ufc APEX!#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/4cDFykIMQQ
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
These three are putting on a show 👏👏👏#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/mc2nzip4Ec
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
Oh c'mon!
Gallus nearly just stole won for @Joe_Coffey 😡#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/bK9lSueXLp
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
