Oba Femi Retains NXT Title Against Jasper Troy On WWE NXT

Oba Femi was attacked by Jasper Troy ahead of their title match on WWE NXT but was still able to emerge victorious. Tuesday’s episode opened with Femi becoming a victim of the dreaded NXT parking lot as Troy attacked him as he was arriving and choke slammed him into a car windshield.

Throughout the show, it was questioned whether Femi would be able to have his match with Troy for the NXT Championship, but Troy maintained that he made the right move as Femi was a warrior who would defend his title if he possibly could. That led into the main event where Femi and the LFG season one winner had a brutal match, which ended when Femi was able to pin his opponent after two Falls From Grace.

Femi’s NXT Championship reign now stands at 155 days, having won the title from Trick Williams at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 7th.