Oba Femi Retains NXT Title at Vengenance Day, Gets Attacked by New Group After

Oba Femi continues to rule the NXT brand, as he retained the NXT title against A-Town Down Under at Vengeance Day. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller worked together against Femi for much of the match, until the title became between them. In the end, Femi hit Waller with the Fall From Grace to get the win. Femi is currently in his first reign as champion, and has held the belt for 28 days. He won it back at New Year’s Evil on January 7.

After the match, Femi was attacked by the same group that attacked Fraxiom earlier in the night, which includes Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin.