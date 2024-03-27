– During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi revealed how he thought his offer for a tryout in NXT was a fake one at first. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Oba Femi on his path to WWE: “The world of track and field, and the world of WWE, the only thing they have in common is being sports. That’s it. They are very different from one another. My path in WWE was kind of a fresh start for me, for my athletic career. When I put down the shot put, I put it down for good. As far as me getting involved, I was messaged by one of the NXT recruiters at the time and they asked me, ‘Would you like to come and do a tryout in Vegas?’ I said, ‘Yes, I would.’”

On thinking the tryout offer was fake: “At first I thought it was fake. I did my research and double checked and was like, ‘Oh, this is real.’ I did the tryout, I got a contract. The only problem was I had to go back and finish school. I wasn’t done with college yet. The NIL program was a platform they used to keep in touch with me for the year I was finishing school just at the back end it could still be there and show me that the contract was still waiting for me.”

At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver next month, Oba Femi defends his title against Dijak and Josh Briggs in a Triple Threat Match. The event is scheduled on Saturday, April 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.