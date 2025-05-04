– Appearing on the post-WrestleMania 41 edition of No-Contest Wrestling, WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi and NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints discussed facing each other in a title vs. title bout later on. Initially, when Saints was asked which NXT Superstar he wanted to face. He named Femi.

Saints said on facing Oba Femi (via WrestlingInc.com), “Oba Femi. Absolutely [I want to win two belts], of course. Why wouldn’t I?”

Later during the show, Oba Femi said on his interest in a match with Saints, “I think so [would be interested in a match with Saints]. Once, you know, he might want to unify the championships, he might want to become double champ … whenever he’s ready for it, I’ll be here. I’ll be here, Ricky. I’m not running.” Femi continued, “I do like Ricky Saints [makes Saints’ trademark gesture with his palm to his face], I love his stuff, congratulations to him. He jumped the ship and bet on himself, and he’s the man. But whenever he’s ready, ‘The Ruler’ will be here.”

Both champions successfully defended their titles recently at NXT Stand & Deliver last month. Saints defended his belt against former NXT Champion Ethan Page. In the main event, Femi defended his belt in a Triple Threat bout against Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans.