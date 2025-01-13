Oba Femi Hopes The Rock Returns to NXT, Comments on His Title Win

In an interview with TVInsider, Oba Femi spoke about The Rock’s appearance on last week’s episode of WWE NXT and said the he hopes Rock returns to the brand soon. Femi previously threatened the Final Boss for interrupting his championship celebration at New Year’s Evil. Here are highlights:

On what his title win means to him: “Everyone is looking for their moment. It almost passed me by. I almost didn’t realize this is it and that moment. Sometimes we’re so driven to get to the next goal and do the next objective we don’t stop to smell the roses. I feel like the confetti falling was the realization that this was my moment. That I have to soak it all in. The obligations continue after that. Now I’m the one who has to carry the brand. I’m going to give it everything I have. I’m going to give the best matches, make every appearance. I’m the new Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, Respect. That’s the standard. I want to be that for this brand of NXT.”

On getting validation from Shawn Michaels: “He told me congratulations and was proud of what we did. I will always say we because the show comes together with not just one person. It’s not just Oba Femi. He said he liked the match, which is a great compliment from someone who many call the greatest of all-time. I’m happy about sharing those moments with Shawn.”

On The Rock: “Everyone knows who Rock is. I watched the Rock growing up. He is definitely a great entertainer and professional wrestler. He did tell me congratulations. We crossed paths. There was unfortunately not enough time for us to have a full chat and for him to give me some nuggets. Hopefully, this wasn’t the last time he makes an appearance on NXT. I know for sure it won’t be the last time I come across him. The next time we do I know we’ll have more of a conversation.”