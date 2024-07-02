Oba Femi Says His Mother Is the Only One Who Can Defeat Him

– During a recent interview with The A Show on RNC Radio, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi says the only person who can beat him is his mother. He said on the subject (via Fightful), “Without a doubt, 100%, she’s my biggest fan. She’s definitely the one. Just for the record, the only person who can conquer Oba Femi is Mama Femi. I’m just putting that out there. So all the Dijaks and Iljas and Trick Williams that would potentially try one day, no. I’d you want to beat Oba Femi, you have to call Oba Femi’s mother.”

Femi defends his NXT North American Title this weekend against Wes Lee at WWE NXT Heatwave. The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 7 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.