Oba Femi Segment Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

A new segment has been announced for this week’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

The company announced today that North American Champion Oba Femi will speak one week after he successfully defended his title against Brooks Jensen. Here is the updated card:

-Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar

-Tag Team Qualifier: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

-Tag Team Qualifier: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

-Heritage Cup Qualifier: Riley Osborne vs. One member of No Quarter Catch Crew

-Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

-Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

-We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi