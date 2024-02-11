wrestling / News
Oba Femi Set to Appear on This Week’s WWE NXT TV
– WWE has confirmed that NXT North American Champion Oba Femi will be appearing on this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV, and we’ll find out what’s next for the NA Champion. The next episode of NXT TV airs on Tuesday, February 13 on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. You can see the segment announcement and updated lineup below:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Shotzi
* NXT Tag Team Championships Match: The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo) (c) vs. Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin)
* Noam Dar & Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner & Mr. Stone
* Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece
* Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy
* Gauntlet Match: Ridge Holland vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)
* Oba Femi returns to NXT. What’s next for the North American Champion?
After his impressive victory at #VengeanceDay, Oba Femi returns to #WWENXT THIS TUESDAY!
What's next for the North American Champion? 🤔
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/g6qAKagZqK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2024
