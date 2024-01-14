Oba Femi Set to Speak on This Week’s WWE NXT

– Fresh off his shocking title win last Tuesday on NXT TV, WWE announced that new North American Champion Oba Femi will be appearing on this week’s show. Femi will be addressing the fans for the first time as North American Champion.

The new episode of NXT TV airs on Tuesday, January 16 at 8:00 pm EST on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Women’s Title #1 Contender Battle Royal

* NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic Match: Melo & Trick vs. Edris & Malik

* NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic Match: Chase U vs. LWO

* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

* Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey

* New NXT North American Champion Oba Femi to speak