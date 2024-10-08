wrestling / News
Oba Femi Teases Becoming a ‘Double Champion’ Next
October 8, 2024 | Posted by
– Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT on The CW, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi shared a message on Instagram speaking on becoming the longest reigning North American Champion and the greatest North American Champion ever. He also teased that after beating Tony D’Angelo tonight, he will pursue becoming a double-champion next. He wrote the following in the caption:
Longest reign ✅
Greatest champ ✅
Shame the Family (Loading…)
What’s next? #wwe #nxt #prowrestling
Oba Femi defends the title later tonight on WWE NXT. The show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood
- Hulk Hogan Names WrestleMania III Match As Moment He’d Like to Relive
- New Video Shows Solo Sikoa Telling Jacob Fatu ‘It’s Part of The Plan’ After The Rock’s Return
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood