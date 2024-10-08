Oba Femi Teases Becoming a ‘Double Champion’ Next

– Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT on The CW, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi shared a message on Instagram speaking on becoming the longest reigning North American Champion and the greatest North American Champion ever. He also teased that after beating Tony D’Angelo tonight, he will pursue becoming a double-champion next. He wrote the following in the caption:

Longest reign ✅

Greatest champ ✅

Shame the Family (Loading…) What’s next? #wwe #nxt #prowrestling

Oba Femi defends the title later tonight on WWE NXT. The show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.