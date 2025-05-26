Oba Femi Thinks Tony D’Angelo Should Be His Next NXT Title Defense

As previously reported, Oba Femi successfully defended his NXT title against Myles Borne last night at NXT Battleground. In an interview with WFLA News Channel 8 (via Fightful, the ruler of NXT suggested that Tony D’Angelo would make sense as a next title defense for him, as The Don previously defeated Femi.

He said: “When it comes to true threats to my title and position, there’s not many left. Unless we outsource to TNA or we outsource to the main roster and find someone who is worthy to challenge. But based on story and sequential occurences, I do have a loss to Tony D’Angelo. He took the North American Championship off of me last year around October. So if I was the booker, that would be the match to make, because he’s the last person to pin Oba Femi clean 1-2-3. But I know I can easily defeat Tony if I really wanted to.”