Oba Femi Beats Tony D’Angelo To Retain North American Title at NXT No Mercy

Oba Femi had the hardest fight in his NXT career on his hands, but he still walked away from NXT No Mercy with his NXT North American Championship. Femi pinned Tony D’Angelo after surviving several near-pins to retain his championship Sunday’s show, pinning the leader of The Family after a powerbomb followed by a sit-out powerbomb.

Femi’s NXT North American Champion and her reign is now up to 237 days, having won it from Dragon Lee on the January 9th episode of WWE NXT.