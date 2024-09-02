wrestling / News
Oba Femi Beats Tony D’Angelo To Retain North American Title at NXT No Mercy
Oba Femi had the hardest fight in his NXT career on his hands, but he still walked away from NXT No Mercy with his NXT North American Championship. Femi pinned Tony D’Angelo after surviving several near-pins to retain his championship Sunday’s show, pinning the leader of The Family after a powerbomb followed by a sit-out powerbomb.
Femi’s NXT North American Champion and her reign is now up to 237 days, having won it from Dragon Lee on the January 9th episode of WWE NXT.
.@TonyDangeloWWE is taking it to the champ! 😳 👊#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/5gJc1YyJfh
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2024
These two are absolutely DESTROYING each other! 💥 👊#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/syM2K1AWoI
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2024
😱 😱 😱
YOU DON'T MESS WITH THE FAMILY!!!#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/rT9UvPdkM7
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2024
Ngl Tony D was the best opponent for Oba Femi so far.
This man can’t be stopped but it was an amazing match 🔥🔥🔥 #NXTNoMercy
pic.twitter.com/QFyhIv6T3D
— Miss T (@MissT_TV) September 2, 2024
Can anyone beat Oba Femi?#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/GuF7bVvERp
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2024
