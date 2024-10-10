Oba Femi Wants to See a WWE PLE Happen in Africa

– Going Ringside recently interviewed WWE NXT Superstar and former North American Champion Oba Femi to discuss his career aspirations, wanting to see a WWE premium live event in Africa, and more. Below are some highlights:

Oba Femi on wanting a PLE in Africa: “I would love to see a PLE in Africa. We’ve had live shows go to South Africa, I believe, but it’s much more than just South Africa. I feel like the entire continent is riding hot for WWE. And once we tap into that market, it would be unbelievable.”

On WWE messaging him to offer him a tryout: “They DM’d me of all things. I thought it was fake. I did my research, found out it was real. Took them up on the offer. Did the tryout. Got the job and here we are.”

Oba Femi’s NXT North American Title reign came to an end last Tuesday on WWE NXT TV. He lost the title Tony D’Angelo in the main event.