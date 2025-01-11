– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, newly crowned WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi commented on The Rock closing out Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil special, arguably “stealing the moment” away from him. Femi was not happy with that.

The NXT Champion said he will let it slide this time, but if it happens again, there will be problems. Oba Femi stated on The Rock (via Fightful), “At the moment the time was being stolen from me, I wasn’t even aware it was being stolen from me. Maybe if I knew, I would have gone up to him and been like, ‘Hey, Uncle Dwayne, what are you doing?'” He continued, “I’ll let it slide this time, but next time Uncle Dwayne comes in and steals time from me, there are going to be problems.”

Femi won a Triple Threat Match against champion Trick Williams and challenger Eddy Thorpe to win the title.