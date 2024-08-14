– In a video posted on Instagram, WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi commented on his victory on last night’s NXT over Otis. You can view that clip below.

Oba Femi says in the video, “Another successful title defense. With all due respect to Otis, he couldn’t get the job done tonight. And I challenge anyone from NXT, and anyone from the main roster, to come here and give me a challenge! Because if Otis couldn’t do it, I don’t think anyone can.”