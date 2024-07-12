Oba Femi Explains Why Why He’s Proud of NXT Stand & Deliver Match

Oba Femi says he’s very proud of the NXT North American Title match he had with Josh Briggs and Dijak at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. Femi recently appeared on The A Show and during the conversation he joked that the match was “a 10 star match” before explaining why he was so proud of it and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being proud of that match: “Going into that one, there wasn’t too much buildup or history or anything like that. Just intrinsically, on its own, just a standalone, good match. Now, can you imagine if we had seven, eight, nine weeks to tell a good story?… Just, on its own, it’s a very, very good match.”

On which match was his biggest learning experience thus far: “Probably the triple threat at Battleground [2024]. That was a very interesting crowd. If that whole event taught me anything, it’s that crowds get tired… Like that was an all-around solid card… But after the women’s ladder match, they checked out, because the women’s ladder match was especially so good… Like it didn’t matter how many times I caught Wes Lee with the Meteora. They were done.”