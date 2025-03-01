wrestling / News
Oba Femi Will Meet Moose Face-to-Face on Next Week’s TNA Impact
– TNA Wrestling announced that WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi will be appearing on next week’s TNA Impact, where he will confront his rival, TNA X-Division Champion Moose, before the two face off for their NXT Championship Match at NXT Roadblock on March 11.
The two champions will meet face-to-face on Thursday, March 6 on Impact. The show will air on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* The Hardys vs. The Colons
* Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans
* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler
* Ace Austin & The Rascalz vs. The Northern Armory
* Oba Femi meets Moose face-to-face
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world!
Before facing off at #WWERoadblock, @Obaofwwe and @TheMooseNation will meet FACE TO FACE on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/CEiCoI6FRb
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2025