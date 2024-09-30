Oba Femi Says That WWE NXT Is the ‘NCAA Of Wrestling’

Oba Femi called WWE NXT is the “NCAA of wrestling” in a new feature promoting the brand’s new era that starts tomorrow. NXT debuts on The CW on Tuesday, and WCCB Charlotte did a feature piece on the brand with quotes from Femi, Shawn Michaels and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

Femi on NXT: “NXT is the NCAA of wrestling. NXT gives you the opportunity to see what the future generation is right now before they become what they’re going to be.”

Michaels on the NXT roster: “What you’re going to see is the best that I think WWE has to offer. It’s young, it’s diverse, it’s different, it’s exciting. These young, passionate, excited talent, anything can happen on live television, and that’s what we’re selling.”