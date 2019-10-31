wrestling / News
The OC Capture World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) can add another accolade to their illustrious career as a tag team. The team was victorious at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 to capture the World Cup in the WWE’s biggest Tag Team Turmoil Match. Previously, WWE announced that the winners for the World Cup would be crowned the Best Tag Team in the World.
The OC pinned current Raw tag team champions, The Viking Raiders, to win the match and the World Cup. You can check out some clips and images from the Tag Team Turmoil Match below. The match also featured The New Day, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Revival, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team. You can also check out some short clips and images from the match below.
You can follow along with 411’s live coverage of the event here.
Road to the 🏆:@ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins enter #TagTeamTurmoil to face @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/58BpTE9ZAs
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
Things just got HEAVY.@otiswwe & @tuckerwwe are next to battle @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/QKvZf4r9lZ
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
Sometimes, @RealRobertRoode & @HEELZiggler are just too good.
And glorious. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/IuT8q7yqiV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
REMINDER from @otiswwe:
He just keeps COMINNNNNNNNNNNN'! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/fOELL3uem5
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
B-TEAM!
B-TEAM!
GO! GO! GO!@TheBoDallas & @RealCurtisAxel are next to take on #TheNewDay! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/ZAiuyujnp7
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
It's time for a little #SmackDown preview…
We've got #TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWIlderWWE vs. #TheNewDay @WWEBigE & @TrueKofi as #TagTeamTurmoil continues! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/gshWq6BgwT
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
.@HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode have been COMPACTED.#TheNewDay's @WWEBigE & @TrueKofi are on their way to battle #HeavyMachinery! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/0ZjXmNcqdR
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
EXPERT TAG TEAM OFFENSE.
That's why @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE are #SmackDown's #TopGuys. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/2FVd0PhfqI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
#TheOC is looking to POUNCE.@LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE enter #TagTeamTurmoil against #TheNewDay! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/AFlvuOVdkG
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
It all comes down to THIS.#RAW #TagTeamChampions @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE are the FINAL team to enter #TagTeamTurmoil against #TheOC's @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/KD1jQMBVlg
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
The #VikingRaiders' @Ivar_WWE is bringing another episode of 3️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ LIVE to @WWENetwork at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/mRlJzRAsNM
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 31, 2019
Allow #TheOC's @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE to demonstrate what it's like to be in #TagTeamTurmoil with The BEST Tag Team in the WORLD! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/eY0BArqU4K
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
THEY JUST PINNED THE VIKING RAIDERS.#TheOC's @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE are the BEST tag team in the WORLD! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/w9oVegy8ae
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
The 🏆 belongs to #TheOC! @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE are the BEST motherlovin' team in the 🌎. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/CBbNK26esX
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
