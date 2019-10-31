The OC Capture World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

– The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) can add another accolade to their illustrious career as a tag team. The team was victorious at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 to capture the World Cup in the WWE’s biggest Tag Team Turmoil Match. Previously, WWE announced that the winners for the World Cup would be crowned the Best Tag Team in the World.

The OC pinned current Raw tag team champions, The Viking Raiders, to win the match and the World Cup. You can check out some clips and images from the Tag Team Turmoil Match below. The match also featured The New Day, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Revival, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team. You can also check out some short clips and images from the match below.

You can follow along with 411’s live coverage of the event here.