October 2 and 9 Episodes of NXT Have Sold Out

Wrestling Inc reports that tickets for the live WWE NXT tapigns on October 2 and October 9 have sold out after hitting the market earlier today. These are the first two shows that will go head-to-head with AEW on TNT. Tickets for the October 2 show went on sale at 10 AM ET and the October 9 show went on sale at 12 PM ET. NXT usually sells out within minutes, as the first two live episodes did, but this was said to be “immediate.”

All episodes will air from Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The venue can hold up to 1,500, but usually holds around 400-500 with the production and stage set up. Here are the onsale dates for future NXT events:

* October 16 NXT TV – On sale Wednesday, September 11, at 10 am ET

* October 23 NXT TV – On sale Wednesday, September 11, at 12 noon ET

* October 30 NXT TV – On sale Friday, September 13, at 10 am ET

* November 6 NXT TV – On sale Friday, September 13, at 12 noon ET

* November 13 NXT TV – On sale Monday, September 16, at 10 am ET

* November 20 NXT TV – On sale Monday, September 16, at 12 noon ET

* November 27 NXT TV – On sale Friday, September 20, at 10 am ET

* December 4 NXT TV – On sale Friday, September 20, at 12 noon ET

* December 11 NXT TV – On sale Monday, September 23, at 10 am ET

* December 18 NXT TV – On sale Monday, September 23, at 12 noon ET