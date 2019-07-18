October 2 Is Most Likely Start Date For AEW’s Weekly TNT Series, Two Days Before Smackdown Debut On FOX

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the most likely start date for AEW’s weekly TV series is October 2. The series would air on Wednesday nights from 8-10 PM ET. However, the time slot is not official and TNT has yet to make any kind of announcement. Iinternational deals for the UK and Canada have been delayed until TNT does so, as TNT will pay for all production costs.

The date of 10/2 has been popping up in AEW digital videos, so it seems this is what the company has been hinting at. Meanwhile, WWE is set to move Smackdown Live to Friday nights on FOX on October 4. If AEW debuts before, their debut would beat WWE to the punch that week.