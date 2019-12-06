wrestling / News
ODB Added To Knockouts Title Bout At Impact Hard To Kill
December 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling announced the Knockouts Title match at Hard To Kill is now a triple threat match.
ODB has been added to the originally scheduled bout, which was a singles contest between champion Taya Valkyrie against challenger Jordynne Grace.
BREAKING: As a result of her victory over the Knockouts Champion on Tuesday, it will now be @TheTayaValkyrie vs. @JordynneGrace vs. @TheODBBAM for the Knockouts Championship at #HardToKill!
TICKETS: https://t.co/ixb7CLuY7o pic.twitter.com/t3CnYP2FG2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 6, 2019
.@TheODBBAM just pinned the Knockouts Champion after a little help from @JordynneGrace! #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheTayaValkyrie pic.twitter.com/RoPHGGLH2C
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Santino Marella on the Origin of the Cobra, How It’s The Most Effective Finisher of All-Time
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Getting Into Backstage Fight in WWE in 2003, How He Dealt With Talent Upset Over Bischoff Being Hired by WWE in 2002
- WWE Network Reportedly Cracking Down on International VPN Usage
- The Sandman Says He Never Spoke to Jordynne Grace, Clarifies What He Believes Regarding Women Main Eventing, Grace Responds and Says He’s Lying, Details What Happened