ODB Added To Knockouts Title Bout At Impact Hard To Kill

December 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– Impact Wrestling announced the Knockouts Title match at Hard To Kill is now a triple threat match.

ODB has been added to the originally scheduled bout, which was a singles contest between champion Taya Valkyrie against challenger Jordynne Grace.

