ODB Hints at Potential Return to Impact, Whether Separate Men and Women Divisions Are Still Needed

– ODB spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing the upcoming Impact New York City show that will donate 100% of the proceeds to help her replace her food truck. You can see highlights from the interview below, in which she discusses a potential return to the company, intergender wrestling and more:

On a potential return to Impact: “It’s like, ‘Oh s**t!’ Could this be another run for me? It’s crazy how bad things happen and then better things come out of it. I’m open for anything so whatever we can do to keep going. I can still go so bring on the Knockouts. I always bring my gear but I can also kick ass in my jeans. You better watch out because you never know what I’m gonna do.”

On the current Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie: “We’ve never met so I’m very excited to meet her. I like her. I like her style and she kinda reminds me of me. She’s different and she’s a bigger girl. I hope she hangs onto that title for a while unless someone like me takes it away from her. I would love to get in the ring with her. That would be a good one.”

On if there’s still a need for separate men’s and women’s divisions: “Oh gosh, yeah. You definitely need to showcase the women especially nowadays with every company showcasing more of the girls. It’s a good time to be a woman’s wrestler right now. They definitely need to focus a lot more on the women’s division but then it’s also cool that Tessa is going off and doing her own thing. That’s a strong b**ch so cheers to her on that.”

On the possibily of men competing for the Knockouts title: “I like it because when I was in TNA, they let me and Eric Young go after the guy’s tag titles. That was pretty cool that I got to be involved with that. As long as you can hold your own, it makes it exciting and you’re wondering what’s gonna happen. When I was with Cody Deaner back in the day, he thought he won the women’s title and I was like, ‘No, I won it.’ That was one of my favorite PPV matches and that’s when I first won the Knockouts Title or Knocked Up Title as I called it [laughs]. I liked it and he was such a good sport about it. He added so much excitement into the division and that’s what it’s all about. As long as it can be positive for the division, it’s good entertainment. Who knows? Maybe I can connect with Cody Deaner when I get back.”

On whether Impact should phase out the term “Knockouts” for the women’s division: “I like the term ‘Knockout.’ I like it way better than ‘divas’ even though they’re not called divas anymore. We all started as Knockouts in 2007 and we definitely need to keep the Knockouts as Knockouts for sure.”