ODB Thinks AEW Beating NXT in the Ratings Is Awesome, on How Eric Young Needs to Bring Back More of His Comedic Side in WWE

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former TNA/Impact Wrestling talent ODB for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Her thoughts on AEW beating NXT in the ratings: “That was pretty bad ass. I like it. I like the guys in AEW right now that I worked with like The Young Bucks, Daniels and Frankie and Cody. It’s just awesome to see those guys develop something. It’s all about the boys and the fans. It’s f***ing awesome.”

Her thoughts on Eric Young needing to bring back his funny character: “I like the serious, but funny EY. I think he needs to bring that back although it’s hard to tell WWE what they need to do. He’s such a great talent and we had awesome chemistry. We wrote our own sh*t and had fun in the ring which is what a lot of people don’t have anymore. Oh my God, those are my favorite memories in wrestling with me and him. He needs… not the goofiness of EY but they need to bring back just a little bit of the comedy side. He’s a hell of a worker and they need to do something. Maybe a little reunion with us? That would be kinda cool [laughs].”

ODB on starting her food truck business: “It’s kinda funny as my lifestyle became my brand. ODB became me, after a few drinks. Food brings people together and I love entertaining in and outside the ring. Every time I cam home from the road, I would party with my neighbors in the driveway. Then the barbecue side, I actually did a cooking show with my buddy Joey Fatone from NSYNC. It was called My Family Recipe Rocks and he and his crew came to Minnesota and we taped it with my style kinda campy cooking.”

On going on tour to promote her BBQ sauces: “I hopped in my airstream trailer and went on a Barbecue Tour. I went to Sturgis, Daytona Bike Week, Galveston, Texas, Louisiana – I went everywhere just to promote my sauces. I was meeting great people and someone was like, ‘You need to get a food truck.’ I didn’t really think about it but it made sense. I pretty much slid right into the food truck business and that’s what I normally do – just go head first into a lot of stuff. My first year with the food truck was a sh*t show but I figured it out [laughs].”