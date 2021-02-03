wrestling / News
ODB Returns to Impact Wrestling (Clip)
February 2, 2021 | Posted by
ODB is officially back in Impact Wrestling, making an appearance on this week’s episode. ODB came down to the ring on Tuesday’s episode following a win by Jordynne Grace over Susan. Susan, Deonna Purrazzo, and Kimber Lee attacked Grace and Jazz after the match, and ODB came down to even the odds.
ODB revealed that she would be returning soon in an interview last month. You can see a clip from the moment below:
Knockouts legend @theodbbam is BACK in IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @Phenom_Jazz @JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/goQPaZTwUU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Vince McMahon’s Involvement With Royal Rumble, Who Produced Each Match
- Backstage Rumor on Bianca Belair Plans for WrestleMania 37 Still Being ‘Up in the Air’
- Note On Kevin Owens & Carmella’s Injury Status, More Names Who Were Backstage At Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)