ODB Returns to Impact Wrestling (Clip)

ODB is officially back in Impact Wrestling, making an appearance on this week’s episode. ODB came down to the ring on Tuesday’s episode following a win by Jordynne Grace over Susan. Susan, Deonna Purrazzo, and Kimber Lee attacked Grace and Jazz after the match, and ODB came down to even the odds.

ODB revealed that she would be returning soon in an interview last month. You can see a clip from the moment below: