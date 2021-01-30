wrestling / News
ODB Reveals That WWE Wasn’t Interested In Her In 2007, Triple H Told Her To Accept TNA’s Offer
During the Knockouts Roundtable discussion on Impact Plus (via Fightful), ODB revealed that she tried to go to the WWE in 2007, but was told by Triple H to accept TNA’s offer because the WWE wasn’t interested.
She said: “Oh boy, so I was backstage back in the Nashville days, you know, hanging out backstage in what 2002 or 01. it was cool, you know, got to work here and there. Then I went to OVW, so I was in OVW when I got the call, and I remember Terry Taylor called and he’s like, oh, we’d love to have you be a part of the Knockouts, and I was like, oh my God, what do I do? Like, I have an awesome opportunity and I’m in OVW, and actually, Triple H was there that night watching everyone. I was so nervous, I’m like, I gotta go up to him, I gotta go up to him. Then I went up to Triple H, I’m like, hey, just wanted to introduce myself. He’s like, oh yeah, we love your character, and then I’m like, well, I got the call TNA. He’s like, go there, it’s going to be great for you. Go there. Well, I’m like thank you for not being a douche and keeping me here, you know. So that was cool because he’s like, we have nothing for you, they’re not interested. I’m like awesome, thank you for being honest, I like it.”
She would go on to debut at Bound for Glory 2007.
