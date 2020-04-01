wrestling / News
ODB Shares Vlog Where She Unveils Her New Food Truck
April 1, 2020
– Some good new for ODB, the former Impact Wrestling talent recently unveiled her new food truck last month after her old one tragically burned down in a fire. Fans and wrestling talent, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, helped support her crowdfunding campaign for her to get a new one. This included putting on a series of one-man shows to help her raise $9,500.
Her Indiegogo campaign was later able to raise over $32,000, which was still below the stated target goal of $50,000. You can check out the vlog where ODB unveils and checks out her new truck below.
