ODB Thinks Wrestlers Doing Empty Arena Shows Are ‘Badass’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, ODB gave her thoughts on wrestling promotions holding empty arena shows and how she thinks the wrestlers are ‘badass’ for doing it. She also spoke about the surprising success of her food truck business during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most people are still on lockdown. ODB lost her food truck last year in a fire, but was able to get a new one. Here are highlights:

On the success of her business: “Everyone needs food trucks right now. I’m going wherever I can. I’m doing neighborhood delivery even. It’s kind of a cool thing we’re kind of doing together. It gets me excited and happy because I get to see when I’m coming through the neighborhood all the kids say, ‘Oh sweet, we get our own food truck tonight.’ Then they get excited because of all of the wrestling stuff. They get to hold the belt, so it’s kind of cool. It puts a smile on my face that I can do that for people. Then the whole wrestling world has been amazing to me. I basically got my dream food truck.”

On the truck getting an upgrade: “It puts me out there more because I’m based in Minnesota. They do a lot of events here, but sometimes they just want food trucks. It does open more doors for me with the truck. There have been some pros and cons like I’ve been having some trouble with it breaking down here and there. That’s one thing about a food truck. You’re definitely putting a lot more money into it than a trailer. You break down, you’re screwed. Thank God the mechanic I went to, they really hooked me up. They paid for the towing. Sometimes it’s good to be ODB. I think they were scared of me too because I do get a little sassy. I’m a hot head sometimes. They’re like, ‘Please don’t slam us.'”

On those wrestling in front of no crowds: “That goes back to our indie days wrestling in front of five people. It’s pretty bad ass they’re doing that. WrestleMania, the biggest event of the year, and they wrestled with no crowd. That goes a long way with those guys. It’s pretty cool the wrestlers and crew did that….I just hope everyone is safe. I just don’t know what to think of this whole damn virus. I think if everyone has to travel a lot, but you’re going to the same place. If you’re around the same people pretty much, I don’t think it would be a problem. If you do have a choice. The wrestlers hopefully had a choice of going on the road or staying home.”

On the importance of wrestlers with a backup plan: “Some wrestlers focus so much on their wrestling. I get it. I was there too. But I always had in the back of my head that I was going to be expanding my brand. I’m going to be a pro wrestler, but also something else. Especially for those indie workers, where who knows when the next indie show will be. You really have to sit down and figure out things. I think any women’s wrestler, s— once the bars start opening, go get a job at a bar if you have to because those tips are going to be freakin’ amazing I bet. So if you’re a chick wrestler with a big rack, good personality, go bartend.”