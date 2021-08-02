wrestling / News
WWE News: Odd SummerSlam Stipulations On WWE Playlist, Ronda Rousey Nurses a Chicken Back to Health, Bayley Q&A
August 2, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the strangest stipulations in SummerSlam matches. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“From custody of Dominik to a battle in a boiler room, watch these strange SummerSlam stipulation matches.”
– Ronda Rousey’s latest video has her nursing a chicken back to health:
– WWE AL AN did a video with Bayley where she answers “rapid-fire” questions:
