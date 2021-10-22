Odds For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Dynamite in Orlando

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow night in Orlando, with three matches set so far. BetOnline have sent us the following odds for the show.

Dustin Rhodes vs Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson -950 (2/19)

Dustin Rhodes +500 (11/2)

Lance Archer vs Eddie Kingston

Lance Archer -550 (2/11)

Eddie Kingston +325 (13/4)

Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes

Malakai Black -140 (5/7)

Cody Rhodes EVEN (1/1)