Odds For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Dynamite in Orlando
October 22, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow night in Orlando, with three matches set so far. BetOnline have sent us the following odds for the show.
Dustin Rhodes vs Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson -950 (2/19)
Dustin Rhodes +500 (11/2)
Lance Archer vs Eddie Kingston
Lance Archer -550 (2/11)
Eddie Kingston +325 (13/4)
Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes
Malakai Black -140 (5/7)
Cody Rhodes EVEN (1/1)