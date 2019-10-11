wrestling / News

Odds Released For Possible Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon Match At Wrestlemania

October 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan recently said that he wants one last match at Wrestlemania and that he’d like his final opponent to be Vince McMahon. While WWE has not announced any match and hasn’t even made any moves to suggest that they are going to do it, that doesn’t mean people aren’t speculating.

BetOnline has sent us the following odds for who might win the match, which you can see below:

WWE Wrestlemania
Hulk Hogan vs Vince McMahon
Hulk Hogan -300 (1/3)
Vince McMahon +200 (2/1)

