Odyssey Jones Gives Update on His Recovery From Injury

Odyssey Jones recently provided an update on his recovery from the injury he suffered earlier this year. The NXT star, who underwent surgery in January to fix a ruptured patellar tendon, appeared on Wrestling The Rap Game where he gave some details on the injury and how it came about.

“I went for an up and over and went up, but didn’t go over,” Jones said of the injury itself (per Fightful). “Went up and straight down. I was being…I could have worked smarter. I didn’t work smart enough. That’s my learning curve.”

He continued, “God willing, if I get another opportunity to get back out there and do it again, I know for a fact that I’ll do it better. If that opportunity comes, I’m hoping. I’m excited for the return, but I try not to think about it too much. It’s the light at the end of the tunnel and a little bit out of reach. I’d rather be where my ass is and focus on things. I’m already walking, braced up, no crutch. Six weeks post-op, seven weeks from the injury.”