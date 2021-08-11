wrestling / News

WWE News: Odyssey Jones Set For NXT Breakout Tournament Finals, Ember Moon ‘Gutted’ Over Being Pulled From NXT Bout

August 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Odyssey Jones WWE NXT

– Odyssey Jones has punched his ticket into the NXT Breakout Tournament finals following a semifinals win on this week’s WWE NXT. Jones beat Trey Baxter in a quick match to move into the finals, where he will face the winner of next week’s Duke Hudson vs. Carmelo Hayes match.

Shawn Michaels congratulated Jones on Twitter, writing:

“@TreyBaxterWWE showed determination and ingenuity in this #NXTBreakout tournament, but @oshow94 used his size to punch his ticket to the finals!!! #WWENXT”

– Ember Moon is not happy that she had to be pulled from this week’s episode of NXT. As noted earlier, Moon was pulled from her match with Sarray due to not being medically cleared, and Sarray went on to face Dakota Kai. Reacting to the news on Twitter, Moon wrote”

“@wwenxt This has been an extremely rough month, I am angry and gutted! I was really looking forward to this match and getting back on track but just got another pothole in the road. I’m sorry!”

