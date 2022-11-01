Odyssey Jones on Potentially Facing WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker

– During a recent appearing on the Wrestling Rap Game Podcast, Odyssey Jones discussed returning from his recent injury layoff. He’ll be back in action later tonight.

Speaking on coming back from his injury and NXT Champion Bron Breakker (via WrestlingInc.com), Odyssey Jones stated, “I’ve been on the shelf for eight-nine months. I do think I could give him a run for his money. I do think I could give [Breakker] a different look than what he’s gotten and what he has seen so far.”

He added, “I’m excited to be back. In the business, they say … you don’t really learn how to work until after you get hurt.'”

Jones is scheduled to return to the ring tonight on WWE NXT.