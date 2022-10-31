Odyssey Jones Returns to Ring On This Week’s WWE NXT

Odyssey Jones will be back in action on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday that Jones, who made his on-screen return in a brief segment on last week’s show, will be in action on Tuesday’s episode. His opponent has yet to be revealed.

The full announcement reads:

Odyssey Jones set for in-ring return on NXT

The big man is back on NXT, as Odyssey Jones is set to make his in-ring return.

Jones rolled back into NXT to cheer up Malik Blade & Edris Enofé after their NXT Tag Team defeat. Now the larger than life Superstar will make his return to the squared circle after nearly a year away due to injury.

Who will dare to take on Jones when he makes his way back to NXT?

Don’t miss Jones’ return this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.