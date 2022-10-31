wrestling / News
Odyssey Jones Returns to Ring On This Week’s WWE NXT
October 31, 2022 | Posted by
Odyssey Jones will be back in action on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday that Jones, who made his on-screen return in a brief segment on last week’s show, will be in action on Tuesday’s episode. His opponent has yet to be revealed.
The full announcement reads:
Odyssey Jones set for in-ring return on NXT
The big man is back on NXT, as Odyssey Jones is set to make his in-ring return.
Jones rolled back into NXT to cheer up Malik Blade & Edris Enofé after their NXT Tag Team defeat. Now the larger than life Superstar will make his return to the squared circle after nearly a year away due to injury.
Who will dare to take on Jones when he makes his way back to NXT?
Don’t miss Jones’ return this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.
