– WWE.com has announced this week’s lineup for NXT Level Up. Tomorrow’s show will feature a six-man tag team match in the main event, with Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofé, and Malik Blade teaming up against Xyon Quinn, Lucien Price, and Bronco Nima. Here’s the lineup and full preview:

* Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade vs. Xyon Quinn, Lucien Price, and Bronco Nima

* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

* Ikemen Jiro vs. Javier Bernal

NXT Level Up preview: Jones, Enofé and Blade to battle Quinn, Price and Nima

Don’t miss a history-making edition of NXT Level Up, featuring Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofé and Malik Blade joining forces to combat Xyon Quinn, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima in the brand’s first Six-Man Tag Team Match, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley representing Diamond Mine against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, and Ikemen Jiro tangling with Javier Bernal.

Jones, Enofé and Blade make for an intriguing trio, as Enofé and Blade have dazzled the WWE Universe with their jaw-dropping athleticism, while the gargantuan Jones has brought the NXT Arena to a fever pitch due to his unparalleled strength.

Quinn, a no-nonsense striker, is looking to bounce back from last week’s loss to Oro Mensah and now pairs up with a pair of powerful rookies and former gridiron stars, Price and Nima.

Now a staggering 11-0 on NXT Level Up after forcing Sol Ruca to tap out last week, The Pitbull of Diamond Mine is pairing with Paxley for a match that shouldn’t be lacking in trash talk, as the two deadly serious competitors will collide with the outspoken Legend and Jackson.

Legend figures to be out for payback after she was submitted by Nile in her last appearance on NXT Level Up, while Jackson is competing in her second WWE match after falling just short against Thea Hail a couple weeks ago.

One of the more popular competitors inside the NXT Arena, the eccentric Jiro will attempt to bounce back from a recent loss to Myles Borne, but he’ll have to contend with an opponent who suddenly has no qualms about breaking the rules to attain victory.

“Big Body Javy,” meanwhile, has recently resorted to some questionable tactics to claim wins against the likes of Borne and Ru Feng.

Check out an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!