Odyssey Jones Underwent Surgery, Out Until the Fall

Odyssey Jones is on the shelf until later this year after he underwent surgery recently for a ruptured patella tendon. It was announced on tonight’s show that Jones underwent surgery on the injury, with Vic Joseph confirming the timeframe for his return as the fall.

Jones was injured in a match on 205 Live earlier this month, with an attack by Harland on last week’s NXT being used as the storyline reason for writing him out with the injury.

Jones wrote on Twitter: