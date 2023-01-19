Odyssey Jones vs. Joe Gacy Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has confirmed the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Odyssey Jones will face Joe Gacy in the main event. Here’s the full lineup and preview:

* Odyssey Jones vs. Joe Gacy

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Jakara Jackson

* Tank Ledger vs. Damon Kemp:

NXT Level Up preview: Jones and Gacy primed for hard-hitting collision

An incredible episode of NXT Level Up will feature Odyssey Jones tangling with Joe Gacy in a heated main event, Nikkita Lyons battling Jakara Jackson, and Tank Ledger opposing Damon Kemp.

The colossal Jones has exploded back onto the scene since missing several months with an injury, posting wins against Javier Bernal, Kemp and Von Wagner in late 2022.

He’ll be opposed by the unsettling Gacy, who always has a few tricks up his sleeve and seems certain to play mind games with his larger opponent.

Jackson is still winless in her young career, though her bravery was on full display when she took on the bizarre Isla Dawn on last week’s edition of WWE’s newest brand.

Lyons, who has impressed on NXT 2.0, is competing on NXT Level Up for the first time and looking to bounce back from her recent loss to Zoey Stark.

The hard-hitting Ledger is still seeking his first victory but has caught the attention of the WWE Universe in some tooth-and-nail clashes with more experienced Superstars such as Xyon Quinn and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Kemp is coming off last week’s loss to Duke Hudson, but the unfeeling competitor boasts a wealth of experience and will stoop to any low to achieve a win.

Don’t miss an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!