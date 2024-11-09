– PWInsider has details on the off-air dark match main event for last night’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes facing Ludwig Kaiser, Carmelo hayes, and Bron Breakker in a six-man tag team match. The match reportedly went about five minutes.

After the match, Cody Rhodes gave a signed belt to a female fan who is battling cancer. Cody, Zayn, and Uso also signed a turnbuckle pad that they gave to a young fan. It’s noted that players from the Buffalo Bills also got involved during the WWE SmackDown main event.

– The live report also notes that the show had very few empty seats and was a near sellout show.