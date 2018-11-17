WWE News: Off-Air Notes for NXT TakeOver, Sean Waltman Appears at Event, and Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno Pulled From NXT TV,

– PWInsider has some off-air notes for tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event. The Undisputed Era reportedly received a standing ovation after their losing effort in tonight’s main event WarGames match and were recovering from the match.

Additionally, WWE officials reportedly had to carry out Bobby Fish.

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman was in attendance at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event. You can check out a photo of him shown in the crowd during the broadcast below.

– Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno was previously scheduled for next week’s edition of NXT on the WWE Network. However, since Riddle and Ohno ended up having an impromptu match at tonight’s NXT TakeOver event, the match was pulled from NXT’s weekly TV show as a result. Riddle defeated Ohno earlier tonight. you can find out more on that match result RIGHT HERE.