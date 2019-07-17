Off-Air Report From Smackdown: Roman Reigns in Dark Match Main Event, Sections Tarped Off, More

– A report from a fan in attendance has details of what happened off the air at Tuesday’s Smackdown/205 Live taping. You can see the details below per PWInsider:

* Almost whole hard camera side and upper deck tarped off

* Heavy Machinery beat B Team in a straight comedy match before the show. Axel and Otis has a mini-dance off. Axel did the Floss and Otis countered with a shake into the Thriller which popped the crowd huge.

* During commercial breaks the ring crew changed out the mat four times throughout the show. They are really efficient, I think less than three minutes per swap. Kind of crazy they use that many mats per show but it’s certainly healthier for the talent.

* Announced dark main event is Roman vs McIntyre.

* Poor Kayla Braxton must have gotten the call to run over to interview Shane after the stunner at the end of the show at the very last second because she literally sprinted to go get that quick word with Shane on the floor and almost fell. You could tell afterwards she was visibly upset.

* Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre in the dark main event.