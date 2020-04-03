wrestling / News
Off-Location Matches At Wrestlemania 36 Likely To Air On Different Nights
It was reported yesterday that WWE had not yet decided which matches to air on which night of Wrestlemania, as taping everything gave them the ability to pick and choose what goes where. A new report from WrestleVotes suggests that each off-location match, including the Firefly Funhouse Match with John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt and the Boneyard match with The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, will air on separate nights. It’s also likely that both men’s world title matches will be similarly separated.
I don’t know daily lineups yet, but source said to expect both “off location” matches (Taker vs Styles & Cena vs Wyatt) to take place on different nights. Logic would also expect both men’s world title matches to be separated.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 3, 2020
