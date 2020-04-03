wrestling / News

Off-Location Matches At Wrestlemania 36 Likely To Air On Different Nights

April 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 36

It was reported yesterday that WWE had not yet decided which matches to air on which night of Wrestlemania, as taping everything gave them the ability to pick and choose what goes where. A new report from WrestleVotes suggests that each off-location match, including the Firefly Funhouse Match with John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt and the Boneyard match with The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, will air on separate nights. It’s also likely that both men’s world title matches will be similarly separated.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania 36, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading