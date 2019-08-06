wrestling / News
Official AEW All Out Poster Released
– The official poster for AEW All Out is now available. AEW announced the news on Twitter on Monday, releasing the first look at the poster which you can check out below.
The poster depicts most of the matches announced for the card so far, including Chris Jericho vs. Hangman Page, Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, Cody vs. Shawn Spears the Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros and more. Talent on the poster that do not currently have a match include SCU, MJF, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, and Hikaru Shida.
You can get the poster at Shop AEW or Pro Wrestling Tees. All Out takes place on August 31st in Chicago, Illinois and will air live on BR Live and PPV.
🚨New #AEW Merch🚨
Available now from https://t.co/3SpzMcf6Ac and @PWTees – #LimitedEdition 18"x24" #AEWAllOutPoster pic.twitter.com/IMCVQgGf99
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 5, 2019
