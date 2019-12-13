wrestling / News

Official AEW Rankings For December 13

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
AEW Rankings

– AEW released its latest round of official power rankings.

Men’s Rankings
Champion: Chris Jericho
1. Jon Moxley (Singles Record: 5-0-1)
2. Kenny Omega (Singles Record: 5-2)
3. PAC (Singles Record: 4-2-1)
4. Cody Rhodes (Singles Record: 4-1-1)
5. MJF (2-1)

Women’s Rankings
Champion: Riho
1. Britt Baker (Singles Record: 4-2)
2. Kris Statlander (Singles Record: 2-0)
3. Hikaru Shida (Singles Record: 3-2)
4. Nyla Rose (Singles Record: 3-3)
5. Emi Sakura (Singles Record: 1-2)

Tag Team Rankings
Champions: SCU
1. The Young Bucks (Tag Team Records: Matt Jackson: 5-3/Nick Jackson: 5-3)
2. Proud N’ Powerful (Tag Team Records: Santana: 3-2/ Ortiz: 3-2)
3. Best Friends (Tag Team Records: Trent: 4-3/Chuck Taylor: 4-3)
4. The Lucha Bros (Tag Team Records: Pentagon Jr.: 4-4/Fenix: 4-4)
5. The Dark Order (Tag Team Records: Grayson: 3-2/Evil Uno: 3-2)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Power Rankings, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading