Official AEW Rankings For December 13

– AEW released its latest round of official power rankings.

Men’s Rankings

Champion: Chris Jericho

1. Jon Moxley (Singles Record: 5-0-1)

2. Kenny Omega (Singles Record: 5-2)

3. PAC (Singles Record: 4-2-1)

4. Cody Rhodes (Singles Record: 4-1-1)

5. MJF (2-1)

Women’s Rankings

Champion: Riho

1. Britt Baker (Singles Record: 4-2)

2. Kris Statlander (Singles Record: 2-0)

3. Hikaru Shida (Singles Record: 3-2)

4. Nyla Rose (Singles Record: 3-3)

5. Emi Sakura (Singles Record: 1-2)

Tag Team Rankings

Champions: SCU

1. The Young Bucks (Tag Team Records: Matt Jackson: 5-3/Nick Jackson: 5-3)

2. Proud N’ Powerful (Tag Team Records: Santana: 3-2/ Ortiz: 3-2)

3. Best Friends (Tag Team Records: Trent: 4-3/Chuck Taylor: 4-3)

4. The Lucha Bros (Tag Team Records: Pentagon Jr.: 4-4/Fenix: 4-4)

5. The Dark Order (Tag Team Records: Grayson: 3-2/Evil Uno: 3-2)